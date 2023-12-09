"I still have that feeling" - Robert Lewandowski comments on his future at Barcelona amid poor form

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski thinks he still has three or four years left in his playing career despite his recent poor run of form.

The Poland international has had a below-par start to the 2023-24 campaign considering his astronomical standards. He has scored eight goals and has provided four assists in 17 appearances for the Catalans across competitions.

The 35-year-old, however, said that he still has the passion to continue playing. Speaking on the matter, Lewandowski said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I don’t think about what I’ve already won or what I’ve already done. I still have that feeling and that passion inside me. I think I can still play football for three or four years, because physically I feel very good.”

Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of the modern era. While his form this season has been lackluster, the Polish maestro won the La Liga top scorer award last season, his first campaign in Spanish football.

He scored 23 league goals in 34 appearances, and 33 goals across competitions in 46 games, helping Barcelona win their first La Liga title in four years.

Lewandowski also shed light on his post-football career plans, saying:

“It will be difficult to live without being a football player after my career. But to be a coach..., I know it is a very difficult job. I am not sure that I will be prepared, because you have to be 100% focused in football."

He added:

“Now I’m telling you this, but in five or seven years I’m going to miss the locker room, the smell and this whole atmosphere, and I’ll say, okay, maybe I can try it. But for now I don’t see myself as coach.”

Robert Lewandowski assesses Barcelona's recent form

Defending La Liga champions Barcelona haven't gotten off to the best start to their domestic campaign. Xavi's side are third with 38 points from 15 matches, trailing league leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona by four points.

Lewandowski opined that a club of Barca's stature is always under scrutiny. However, he acknowledged that the team faced issues at the start of the season, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I know that we are Barcelona and everyone expects us not only to win, but also to score a lot of goals. At the beginning of the season, everything was not perfect and, of course, if we do not create a lot of chances, it is difficult score goals.”

Barcelona return to action on Sunday, December 10, taking on Catalan rivals Girona in an important clash. Girona have been flying high and are tied on points with league leaders Real Madrid.