“I still get nervous" - Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz delighted as 4 Real Madrid players watch him in action against Grigor Dimitrov

Real Madrid players took time off their busy schedules to watch Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz compete in the 2023 Madrid Open.

On Sunday, April 30, Alcaraz defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to progress to the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 tournament. Cheering for him from the stands were four Los Blancos stars Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, and Fede Valverde.

Speaking after his win over Dimitrov, Alcaraz stated that he was 'nervous' to play in front of the Real Madrid players, though he also stated that he was delighted that they could see him in action. He told ATP:

“I still get nervous, I’m not going to lie. Seeing giants like them in the stands… I’m so happy that they would come to see my match.”

Alcaraz, who spoke with all the players after his match, said that he discussed his performance with them as well as Real Madrid's latest results, along with their upcoming 2022-23 Champions League semifinal clash against Manchester City. He added:

“We spoke about how well I played today, and their latest results. We discussed what is coming up for them against [Manchester] City. I wished them luck and they did likewise to me.”

Alcaraz is a well-known fan of Real Madrid. Last season, he was present at the Stade de France in Paris to watch them clinch the Champions League title.

Zinedine Zidane linked with Real Madrid, has drawn a list of players he wants to sign: Reports

Real Madrid are said to be considering the future of head coach Carlo Ancelotti, with reports linking former manager Zinedine Zidane with the managerial position.

According to El Nacional, club president Florentino Perez is considering a third spell for Zidane as Real Madrid's coach, with another managerial target, Mauricio Pochettino, expected to move to Chelsea imminently.

The report also stated that 'Zizou' wants to sign three players on his return to the club — Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, and Stade Rennais forward Amine Gouri.

Hernandez is expected to add quality down the left-hand side, with Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia, who has already been signed, also in competition for the same spot in the team. Gouri is considered to be a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, with the 35-year-old troubled by injury problems this season.

Salah is said to be losing faith in Jurgen Klopp's project at Anfield and could make the move to the Spanish capital, where he will slot into the right wing ahead of Rodrygo Goes and midfielder Federico Valverde.

