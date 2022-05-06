"I still look at his clips today" - Manchester United's Anthony Elanga reveals he was a fan of Arsenal legend while growing up

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has revealed that he was a fan of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry while growing up.

The Swedish winger has broken into the first team at Old Trafford this season, putting in some impressive performances. The 20-year-old made his first-team debut at the end of last season against Leicester City.

This season, Elanga has been a mainstay for United, making 25 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and contributing two assists. Ahead of United's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7, he has said that he looked up to Gunners legend Thierry Henry. Elanga told Sky Sports:

"Thierry Henry is someone who I liked watching when I grew up as well. He could play left wing, right wing, as a striker. He was strong, quick and could finish."

He continued:

"I still look at his clips today and try to learn something from the way he used to play and try to add it to my game."

Henry became not only an Arsenal legend but a Premier League hero during his playing career, with many touting him as the greatest player in the league's history. The former French striker scored a remarkable 175 goals in 257 appearances, bullying defenders with his unbelievable skill and electric pace.

Meanwhile, it hasn't been quite the season Elanga would have liked at Manchester United, given the side's fall from grace. However, the youngster is one of the few positives the club have had this season, with the Swede adapting to the first team with great aplomb.

He'll look to end a difficult season for Manchester United on a high by helping them beat Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two league games of the season.

Anthony Elanga excited by Erik ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United

A new era beckons at Old Trafford.

Anthony Elanga can be expected to be part of a huge transformation of the club under new manager Erik ten Hag next season.

The Dutchman will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season, and Elanga is excited by the arrival of the Ajax manager. He said in this regard:

"You can see the way Ajax are playing in Europe. He's a great manager with a fantastic record in Europe. I've seen how good he is with developing young players, so that's one of the reasons I'm really excited to work with him."

He added:

"Obviously we're focused on finishing the season strongly, but we're also feeling very, very positive about next year."

Elanga's impressive season at Old Trafford has seen him pick up two international caps for Sweden. If he continues his fine form for Manchester United, he could be a huge part of both his club and his national team.

