"I still have so much to give to football" - Real Madrid legend Marcelo announces retirement, shares message to fans

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo announced his retirement from professional football at 36 on Thursday, February 6. The Brazilian star enjoyed 15 years with the Spanish giants, playing 546 games and bagging 38 goals and 103 assists to help the side to six LaLiga crowns, five UEFA Champions League crowns, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and two Copa del Reys.

Speaking about his decision to hang up his boots, the Brazilian defender said via The BBC:

"At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno. Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey! My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything."

The Brazilian joined Los Blancos in 2007 from Fluminese for a reported €6.5 million fee. Marcelo helped the side to 25 major trophies and was the first non-Spaniard to be handed the club's armband in 117 years.

"He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home” - Florentino Perez hails Marcelo after he announces retirement

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez hailed Brazilian defender Marcelo after he announced his retirement from the sport. The defender is a bonafide Los Blancos legend who contributed to some of the side's most glorious moments.

Marcelo spent 15 years with the Spanish giants and helped the side to 25 major titles, including the long-sought La Decima crown in Lisbon, before captaining the side to the La Decimocuarta in Paris.

Following his decision to hang up his boots, club president Florentino Perez said via the club's website:

“One of the greatest left-backs in Real Madrid and world football history, and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time. He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home.”

The 36-year-old left Los Blancos in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer to join Olympiacos before rejoining his boyhood club, Fluminese, in 2023. He helped the club where he led them to the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana before he hung up his boots.

