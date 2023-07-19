“I am still standing by that” - Greame Souness refuses to change opinion on criticism about new Arsenal signing Declan Rice

Liverpool legend Graeme Sourness refused to back down from one particular criticism he has about Arsenal's new signing Declan Rice. The pundit thinks that the English midfielder should score more goals despite being a defensive midfielder.

The Gunners have signed Rice from West Ham United for a fee of £100 million plus £5 million add-ons. The north Londoners have made a massive statement by making the England international their record signing.

Speaking about Rice, Sourness told talkSPORT (via Daily Mail):

"The only criticism I had of Declan, was that he did not get enough goals, and I am still standing by that. Just because you're a defensive midfield player does not mean you can't chip in with goals."

Sourness added:

"He has to chip in with more. Arsenal finished second last year, and he will undoubtedly improve them. Can they make that jump from second to first because of Declan? Possibly, but needs to chip in with more goals."

Sourness lauded Rice's defensive contributions but expects him to get into the box more and score:

"For the defensive midfielder he is, he has a defensive head, he sees the danger, deals with it, he is extremely athletic, and goes up and down the park. I just want him to be coming on to balls in and around the box, he is attacking, let him go."

"There is no reason he can't get double figures every year playing for that Arsenal team."

Rice scored just 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 245 senior games for West Ham United.

Arsenal star Jorginho enjoyed the skill challenge against the MLS all stars

The Gunners recently participated in a skill challenge against the MLS All-Stars. Mikel Arteta's side managed to win the competition by a score of 6-5. Centre-back Auston Trusty hit the winning shot for the Premier League side.

Arsenal's pre-season preparations are still taking place at a light pace in the US. Players are enjoying themselves before the start of a grueling season.

Midfielder Jorginho enjoyed the skill challenge as he said (via the Gunners' website):

“It was different! It was nice to be honest, it was a good laugh with the boys as well and the energy with the opponents and the energy of the crowd was a completely different experience for me. It was my first time and I enjoyed it."

Mikel Arteta's team will next play the MLS All-Stars in an exhibition game on July 20. Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney, currently the coach of DC United, is the All-Stars' coach.