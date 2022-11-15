"I still think there's a benefit to have him" - Jack Wilshere sends important Cristiano Ronaldo transfer message to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has sent an important message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta amid talk of Cristiano Ronaldo's imminent departure from Manchester United.

Ronaldo dropped an explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week which all but suggests that his time is up with the Red Devils. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner slammed the club's owners and manager Erik Ten Hag, as well as his former colleague Wayne Rooney.

Morgan, who is an Arsenal fan, has urged the Gunners to sign the legendary attacker. However, even though Jack Wilshere feels Ronaldo can still bring something to the table, the Englishman doesn't think it'd be a good decision from Arteta to add the Manchester United superstar to his ranks.

Wilshere told talkSPORT via Metro:

"I still think he would bring something for the younger players to look at. To see how he lives and see how he does things. I still think there’s a benefit to have him."

Host Darren Bent then asked:

"You wouldn’t take him at Arsenal though, no chance. With what Arteta is building now at Arsenal, you wouldn’t take him?"

Wilshere replied:

“I don’t think Mikel would have him. No [I wouldn’t have him either]. Obviously, what he has done is bad but he doesn’t have a track record of that. He stayed at Madrid for years."

Is there room for Cristiano Ronaldo at Arsenal?

What does the future hold for the Portuguese superstar?

At 37, it is difficult to picture Ronaldo in the current Gunners team, which is mainly made up of young players. However, a closer look at the developments at the Emirates Stadium this season suggests that there may be space for the Portuguese after all.

While displacing Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka from the starting line-up could be a herculean task, Gabriel Jesus' poor form in recent weeks offers the Portuguese superstar some hope.

The Brazilian has failed to score in his last 10 appearances across all competitions, which is a cause for concern for the Gunners. This is why Ronaldo leading the attack could make some sense.

Jesus and his colleagues can also learn a thing or two from one of the greatest players in the sport before he eventually decides to call time on his career.

