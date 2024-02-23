"I still think they were very good" - Peter Crouch on if Arsenal can win the Premeir League this season

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has aired his opinion as to whether Arsenal can win the Premier League title this season. The Englishman believes the Gunners have proven that they have what it takes to pick up the prestigious prize with their recent results.

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title last season despite leading the table for 248 days, losing out to Manchester City. They are back in contention for the prize once again this term, alongside Liverpool and City, and seem to be more determined with their approach this time.

Discussing the title race on The Peter Crouch Podcast, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker admitted that he initially wrote off the Gunners' title bid. However, he's now realized that Mikel Arteta's men have a chance to conquer English football.

"I thought it would be a two-horse race, but you can’t ignore Arsenal’s last couple of results, against Burnley and West Ham, who are obviously struggling at the moment, the manager has come in under fire at the moment, but I still think they were very good. They look like they could be in with a chance now,” Crouch said.

As it stands, Arsenal occupy the third spot in the Premier League table with 55 points in 25 games. They are five points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind second-placed Manchester City. It's worth noting that the Reds have played one game more than the other two teams.

So far, Mikel Arteta's men have won 17 of their fixtures in the English top flight, drawing four and losing as many. They've conceded just 22 goals, making them the best defensive team in the division so far.

They've also scored 58 times, the second-best offensive record right now. Only the Reds have scored more goals than the Londoners, with 63 to their name.

Who are Arsenal's next Premier League opponents?

The Gunners will continue their quest to win their first Premier League title since winning it under Arsene Wenger's guidance back in the 2003-2004 season. It was the famous 'Invincibles' campaign where they went the entire season unbeaten.

Mikel Arteta's men are scheduled to go toe-to-toe with Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 24. A victory would bring them just two points below Liverpool in the standings.

The last time the two sides met in the English top flight, the Gunners fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat at St. James Park back in November last year. Anthony Gordon scored a highly controversial goal, which helped the Magpies win all three points.