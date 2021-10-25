"I am still thinking about tomorrow's work" - Solskjaer speaks about his future as Manchester United manager

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he has not thought about his future at the club despite recent results. The Red Devils suffered a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (October 24).

Solskjaer's side headed into their crunch-tie with Liverpool on the back of a heroic 3-2 comeback victory over Atalanta. The Red Devils, however, got off to the worst possible start as Naby Keita gave the Reds the lead in just the fifth minute.

Liverpool continued to dominate the game as they went on to take a 4-0 lead before half-time. Paul Pogba's sending off midway through the second half made matters worse for Manchester United.

Solskjaer's side were unable to recover and were humiliated by Liverpool in front of their home crowd. The Norwegian has revealed that he is focused on 'tomorrow's work' rather than his future at the club.

"Well, the only way I know how to approach life. That's to wake up tomorrow morning, look forward, evaluate what's gone on, what's gone wrong, do my very, very best to come through a difficult time," said Solskjaer in a post-match press conference.

He added:

"This is the worst feeling. You feel rock bottom and the feeling we've had, that we are getting to where we want to be, has been there. But in the last few weeks we've hit a brick wall. The results haven't come, the performances haven't come, we've conceded too many goals, too many easy goals and that's a concern."

Solskjaer concluded:

"Well I've heard nothing else [ on my future] and I'm still thinking about tomorrow's work."

Manchester United's humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool has left them in ninth-place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have lost four of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Manchester United fans have requested the club to sack Solskjaer as they believe the Norwegian lacks the ability to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjær to @robharris: “I do believe in myself. I do believe I'm getting close to where I want with the club”. 🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær to @robharris: “I do believe in myself. I do believe I'm getting close to where I want with the club”. 🔴 #MUFC #Solskjaer https://t.co/DDDmXBz08X

Manchester United could look at former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for Solskjaer

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (right) and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left).

Manchester United's hierarchy displayed their support towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat to Leicester City last weekend. However, they will be looking at potential replacements for the Norwegian after the heavy home defeat to Liverpool.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the managerial position at Old Trafford. The Frenchman is yet to return to football after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 As of today, there is no contact between Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte. However, neither manager would turn down the job if they were offered it. (Source: @FabrizioRomano 🚨 As of today, there is no contact between Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte. However, neither manager would turn down the job if they were offered it. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/uTcVgN1s58

Zidane helped Real Madrid win two La Ligas and three Champions Leagues over the course of two spells with the club. The former France captain also boasts a close relationship with former Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

