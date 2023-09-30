"I still want to kill these people" - David Beckham and wife Victoria open up on 'hate' from fans following infamous World Cup red card

Victoria Beckham has revealed her raw emotions regarding the animosity her husband David Beckham faced following his infamous red card in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Beckham, then a sprightly 23-year-old Manchester United midfielder, was shown a straight red during a tense Round-of-16 face-off against Argentina. His ill-timed challenge on Diego Simeone led to his expulsion, forcing England to complete the remainder of the game with 10 players.

The contentious decision severely impacted the Three Lions, who subsequently bowed out of the competition after a gut-wrenching shootout defeat following a 2-2 draw. In the aftermath, Beckham found himself at the epicenter of a media whirlpool, lambasted not only by the press but also by a legion of irate fans.

The situation took a toll on his mental health, plunging him into clinical depression, as revealed by Victoria in the Netflix documentary entitled 'Beckham'. She said (via TalkSPORT):

“I mean, the absolute hate, the public bullying, to another level. He was depressed, absolutely clinically depressed. I still want to kill these people.”

David Beckham himself conceded that the ordeal deeply affected him:

“What I went through was so extreme. The whole country hated me. Hated me. It changed my life. I felt very vulnerable and alone. Wherever I went, I got abuse every single day.

"People look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said. That was difficult.”

David Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham's triumph at Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham showered praise on his wife Victoria Beckham following her hugely successful Spring/Summer 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. The 48-year-old retired football icon turned to Instagram to share an intimate photograph of the couple embracing each other.

Accompanying the image was a heartfelt caption:

"The calm after the storm. We are so proud of you as always... Once again you outdo even your high standards x we love you x."

According to the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old fashion designer radiated with pride as she took center stage during her fashion showcase in the City of Lights. Earning thunderous applause from an appreciative audience, attendees quickly reached for their phones to capture the occasion.

Clothed in an effortlessly chic black ensemble, Victoria exuded a persona that was the epitome of fashion-forward sophistication. The evening festivities culminated in a star-studded afterparty where she was joined by her close friend Eva Longoria, among other notable celebrities.