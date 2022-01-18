“I still want to play” – Fred drops hint at potential destination for whenever he leaves Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that he wants to play for a Brazilian club after he leaves the Premier League club. He played for Internacional for a year before leaving for Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

The 28-year-old spent five years in Ukraine's top flight before joining United on a £52 million deal.

Fred did not find enough game time under Jose Mourinho but was trusted by the successor at Old Trafford, Ole Gunner Solskjaer. The Brazil international has 92 appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League. He has been a regular starter under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well.

Fred signed a five-year contract at Manchester United with the option of a further extension of up to one year in 2018. He was quizzed on ESPN Brazil over one potential destination if and when he chooses to leave Man United. Fred expressed his desire to play for a club in his native country Brazil.

He said:

“Maybe in the future, I don’t know yet. I left Brazil very early, I had a very short career. I still want to play in Brazil. I didn’t play, for example, a Conmebol Libertadores. I didn’t have that privilege. I played one or two games of Copa do Brasil, a few Brazilian League games and then I left Brazil.”

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United but not ready for a loan deal to another club

Anthony Martial has reportedly rejected a loan move to fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur rejected. Reports have emerged in which Martial is said to have made it clear he does not want any loan deals for himself. He is looking for a permanent away move from Old Trafford.

The French international has also gained interest from Barcelona, Sevilla and Italian giants Juventus.

