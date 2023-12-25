"I still want to see more from him" - Pundit accuses Arsenal attacker of keeping it too simple against Liverpool

NBC Sports commentator Robbie Mustoe stated that he wants to see more from Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday, December 23. Gabriel Magalhaes gave them the lead in the fourth minute with a towering header past a helpless Alisson Becker. Mohamed Salah then leveled the scores with a venomous strike in the 29th minute.

Mikel Arteta opted to include Kai Havertz in Arsenal's midfield, alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. However, the German failed to have much of an impact against the Reds.

The 24-year-old failed to have much of a threat going forward, creating zero big chances. He also failed to land any shots on target, completed zero accurate crosses, and lost nine duels.

Speaking about Havertz's performance, Mustoe said (via HITC):

“Kai Havertz has had a little flurry, he’s scored a couple of important goals. I like the way that he runs when Gabriel Jesus – he’s another one by the way, he’s not doing enough to be part of a champion team – I do like the way that when Jesus goes wide or deeper, Havertz goes forward."

He added:

“Other than that from Kai Havertz, apart from keeping it very simple on the ball, I still want to see more from him. Now, I know he’s scored some goals recently.”

Havertz has had a slow start to the season following his £65 million move from Chelsea. However, he appears to have adjusted to life at the Emirates in recent weeks and has netted five goals and provided one assist in 27 appearances to date.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka gives his verdict on Premier League title race following Liverpool draw

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has insisted it is too early to talk about the Premier League title after his side held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Arsenal showed their title credentials after a spirited display against Jurgen Klopp and Co that ensured they left Anfield with a point. They retained their spot at the summit of the league table with 40 points from 18 games, one point above second-placed Liverpool and six points above fifth-placed Manchester City.

Saka spoke to Sky Sports and gave his verdict on the game, saying (via BBC Sport):

"Credit to Liverpool, they played well. We played well too so it could have gone either way in the end. I think there are certain moments in the game, of course they had their own moments, but sometimes in the final third that final pass or shot didn't go the right way, which is frustrating."

He also addressed talks of the Gunners winning the title this season, adding:

"I don't think that you can talk about the title yet. I think it is still way too early for those discussions. We will take the point. We are still top of the table for Christmas, which is nice, but it's still too early for title talk."

Arsenal next face West Ham United in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, December 28.