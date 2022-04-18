"I have to stop him"- Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal star who 'has developed so much' and wants to train in the afternoon and evening

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who he believes has 'developed so much' during his time at the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish tactician recently gave an insight into the attitude and professionalism the attacking midfielder has displayed since joining the club.

A number of fans and pundits questioned Arsenal's decision to sign Odegaard. However, the midfielder has proved his doubters wrong as he has been one of the club's standout players this season.

Odegaard has scored six goals and provided four assists in 33 games this season. Mikel Arteta has lauded the former Real Madrid star's desire to continue improving and told TV2:

"He is first and foremost a special person. He is very well raised. You can see it in his behavior, how he communicates with people and how respectful he is with everyone. Martin has a special passion for football. He wants to talk about football, he wants to get better and he wants to understand why things happen."

"He is extremely open. He will do anything to reach the level he can reach. He has developed so much this season. I have to stop him. Martin will train in the afternoon and in the evening in addition to everything else. You have to stop him. He just wants more and more."

Odegaard joined Arsenal on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021 after being starved of regular playing time in the Spanish capital. He scored just two goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances for the Gunners during his loan spell.

However, the Norwegian managed to impress Arteta with his technical ability and desire to succeed. The north London club opted to sign him permanently for £31.5 million last summer.

The 23-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite at the Emirates Stadium. Alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White, and Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard is seen as a key figure in the team.

Arsenal must sign some players this summer to provide competition and cover for their regular starters

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Arsenal are a team that is developing under Mikel Arteta. They currently sit in sixth place in the league table, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners, though, have a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

Arteta's side were seemingly the favorites to claim a place in the top four in March. However, three consecutive defeats in the Premier League have dented their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. The club's lack of squad depth is seen as one of the main reasons behind their slump in form.

Mikel Arteta has conceded it is increasingly unlikely that Thomas Partey will play again this season

The Gunners lack cover and competition for a number of key players including the likes of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal should look to improve their bench strength this summer by signing an attacking midfielder, a defensive midfielder, and a striker.

