"I can't stop watching clips of him" - Jude Bellingham's comments on Real Madrid legend resurface ahead of big-money summer transfer

An old comment from Jude Bellingham about Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has resurfaced following transfer rumors around the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Bellingham was reportedly invited by Zidane to watch the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Los Blancos and Liverpool at the Stade de France. The Englishman and his brother also took a photo with the French great.

A few months after the match, Bellingham was asked to name his favorite teammate during an interview. Despite making his senior debut several years after Zidane's retirement, the Dortmund man named the former Real Madrid boss and said (as quoted by @theMadridZone on Twitter):

"Best player I've ever played with? I'll go with Zidane. Yes I know I never played with him, but I make my own rules, I do what I want (laughs).

"Zidane, I can't stop watching clips of him. He's probably my favorite midfielder. He's just unreal."

There was more to come in November last year when Bellingham was with the England squad in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a video on the Three Lions' TikTok account, the 19-year-old was asked who he thought was the greatest footballer ever. He replied (via Tribuna):

"Zinedine Zidane."

Bellingham's admiration for the Real Madrid legend is, thus, no secret. While he will not be able to play any official games with Zidane, there is a chance he could play under the French legend...

Jude Bellingham looks set for Real Madrid move, while Zinedine Zidane could also return before next season

Jude Bellingham's potential transfer out of Borussia Dortmund was expected to be the hottest story of this summer transfer window. Earlier this year, long-term admirers Liverpool reportedly pulled out of the race, leaving the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United in the mix.

It now seems as though Los Blancos are the frontrunners to secure Bellingham's signature. Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to issue an update on the same earlier this week:

"Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages. Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again.

"New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund."

So far, Bellingham has played 130 times for Dortmund since joining them in 2020, recording 21 goals and 25 assists. He also helped them win the DFB-Pokal in his debut campaign and has been key to their Bundesliga title charge this season.

Romano's update on Bellingham's future comes shortly after Zinedine Zidane was linked with the managerial job at Real Madrid late last month. It was a post he notably held between 2016 and 2018, and again from 2019 to 2021.

Current boss Carlo Ancelotti's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain and failure to win a major trophy this season could end his second stint at the club. According to journalist Santi Aouna (via @theMadridZone on Twitter), Los Blancos have already contacted Zidane to take over should the Italian leave this summer.

Zidane's earlier spells resulted in the Spanish giants winning three successive UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two La Liga titles.

