"I had my own style" - Ex-Manchester United star dubbed ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ claims comparison 'didn’t make sense'

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani has commented on comparisons between himself and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both wingers played together for club and country and developed into first-team players in and around a similar timeframe. While Ronaldo shot to unprecedented success, Nani's brilliance took a backseat.

He ended up with 41 goals and 71 assists in 241 games for the Red Devils, while winning multiple trophies. However, many still consider Nani to have failed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo, who recorded 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 appearances for United.

One of the primary reasons behind this comparison was that Ronaldo became a five-time Ballon d'Or and UEFA Champions League winner. Meanwhile, Nani struggled to make it big despite boasting immense potential.

Ronaldo has continued to be the figurehead for every team he has played for, while Nani has not reached those heights despite being a couple of years younger.

The latter has now commented on the comparison while speaking to Relevo.

"I heard that comparison a lot, but it didn't make sense," Nani admitted. "It was good to be compared to an out of the ordinary, but I had my own style."

He added:

"Luckily I was able to have great seasons in England. In Valencia not so much because I had injuries, but whenever I was well, I left assists and goals."

Nani won multiple Premier League titles, the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup, among other trophies during his spell with Manchester United. The current Melbourne Victory forward was also part of Portugal's 2016 UEFA Euro-winning team.

Nani comments on former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his reunion with Manchester United in December 2022 and joined Al-Nassr. He is with the Saudi Arabian club on a two-year contract, which will see him earn around £200m.

Commenting on Ronaldo's decision to transfer to Saudi Arabia, Nani said:

"Everyone does what they want in their life. [Lionel] Messi and Ronaldo, whatever they decide, whether for financial reasons or not, they have every right."

He added:

"We must always support them because if today we can say that we witnessed unique football moments, it was thanks to them. They inspired a lot of people, they continue to do so and if football evolved it was largely thanks to them."

Ronaldo recently scored four goals in one game for his new club, taking his overall tally of career league goals above 500.

