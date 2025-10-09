“I had to suffer him” - Franco Mastantuono names 2 players who have impressed him the most alongside Lionel Messi

Real Madrid sensation Franco Mastantuono has named Lionel Messi alongside Jude Bellingham and Julian Alvarez as the players who have impressed him the most. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a whirlwind 2025, becoming a regular for club and country after a series of standout displays in his young career.Mastantuono is with the Argentine national team for a pair of friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico this month, and he spoke with ESPN about his experience thus far. The teenage star named the three players who have caught his eye the most since he began to play senior football.&quot;3 players who impressed me the most? First Leo [Messi]. Then Bellingham. He has really impressed me. A great player, especially in training, I saw he was different from the rest. And then, Julián. I had to suffer him in the last match&quot;, he said (via @MadridXtra on X).Franco Mastantuono left boyhood club River Plate for Real Madrid after he turned 18 in the summer, and has quickly become a regular. The youngster has been impressed with Bellingham in training for Los Blancos, having witnessed first-hand what the Englishman is capable of.Lionel Messi stands out as the most impressive player to Mastantuono, who has been likened to him by several people in recent times. The youngster famously took the Inter Miami great's number 10 shirt when he was absent for the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador last month. Like Messi, Alvarez is another Argentine who has left Mastantuono impressed with his quality. The former Manchester City man was at River Plate before moving to Europe, but has been in sensational form this season. He scored a brace for Atletico Madrid in their 5-2 win over Mastantuono and his Real Madrid teammates in September. Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina this month?Argentina captain Lionel Messi was named in their squad for this month's friendlies but the extent of his participation has yet to be determined. The 38-year-old played in just one of two games for La Albiceleste last month before he was excused from the camp to return to his club. Head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that he does not intend to risk any of his players in either friendly, including Messi. He pointed out in a press conference that while these are important games for the country, they are friendlies and only those who are 100% fit will play. “We’ll talk with him (Messi) and with everyone. The idea is not to take risks with any player. They’re friendlies, and of course the national team is important, but if anyone has even the slightest issue — as in the case of Marcos Acuña — we won’t take any risks. But if they’re fit, then of course they’ll play&quot;, he said (via worldsoccertalk.com).Lionel Messi has had to go through a bruising stretch of games for Inter Miami to end the regular season in the MLS. The former Barcelona man has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists in the league, leading his side to the playoffs for a second straight year.