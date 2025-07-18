"I suffered a lot against Messi" - Marcelo responds when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has provided a response when asked to choose between former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-rival Lionel Messi. The retired defender witnessed both players at their best, with their careers overlapping at various points since the 2000s.

Ad

Marcelo joined Twitch streamer Marlon for a livestream on Thursday, where he had to answer the question about his preference between Ronaldo and Messi. He pointed out that he feels very lucky to have witnessed both players' careers and that he suffered very much when he had to face Messi, but ultimately picked Ronaldo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"We are so lucky because we saw both of them (Ronaldo and Messi). We didn't see Pele and Maradona but we saw Cristiano and Messi. I love Cristiano, I played with him but I love to see Messi play. I suffered a lot against Messi, you know? I was there, I'm so lucky. For me, it's Cristiano because I played with him."

Ad

Marcelo has become the latest in a long line of professional footballers to face the 'Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi' question. The Brazilian showed his respect for both players, particularly Messi, despite having been bitter rivals with the forward for club and country.

Despite both men being in the twilight of their professional careers, it remains impossible to choose one over the other for their achievements in football. Responses like Marcelo's have been commonplace over the years and will continue to be, a testament to the kind of rivalry forged by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in their prime.

Ad

When Di Maria delivered Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi verdict

Former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus star Angel Di Maria shared his verdict on the never-ending Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate in February 2025. The Rosario Central forward did not mince words as he picked Messi over Ronaldo, pointing to a number of reasons. He said (via beIN Sports);

"Cristiano was born in one generation, but the other was touched by a magic wand. One has eight Ballon d'Ors and the other five, that marks a huge difference. Also, being a world champion is something that makes an enormous difference. We see it in matches, minute by minute. One tries to do everything to stand out, while the other seems to be enjoying his football."

Ad

Di Maria was teammates with Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014, with the pair winning the UEFA Champions League once. With Messi, on the other hand, he has been teammates in the national teams since 2008.

Messi and Di Maria both scored in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which Argentina won, and won two Copa America titles with their country. The extent of their relationship and shared experiences have certainly contributed to Di Maria's choice in the debate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More