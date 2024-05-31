"I suffered quietly" - Manchester United star Antony looks back at difficult Manchester United season with heartfelt note on Instagram

Manchester United winger Antony has written a heartfelt note on Instagram, reviewing his difficult season at the club. The Brazilian joined up from Ajax alongside Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, but he has since struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford, following his £86 million move.

His first season saw him score just four goals in 25 Premier League games, and his second season was even worse, as he scored a single Premier League goal. He hasn't been the only struggling individual, though, as the Red Devils have struggled this season.

They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, while finishing in 8th place in the league. However, they did win the FA Cup this season, For Antony, though, the season has not been the near the best at any point.

The Manchester United winger took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the season and including a defiant message, stating:

"2023/24 was a very difficult season, for many reasons. But I suffered quietly! I took this period to reflect and seek self knowledge. Today, at the end of another season, I can say that after everything I’ve been through, I feel much stronger and ready for the challenges.

"Football gave me everything I have, thanks to it, I was able to help my family, change my life and open up a range of opportunities. After time, the experience will give me the tools to achieve my biggest goals, which are success and to build my story in a world as challenging as the one we live in!"

The forward finished with gratitude:

"I thank God, my family, our fans, my work colleagues and the entire Manchester United staff!"

Erik ten Hag remains defiant about future amid rumors of Manchester United exit

Much like Antony, Erik ten Hag has also had a difficult time at Old Trafford, albeit in the dugout, rather than on the pitch. The manager has won two consecutive trophies with the club, but this has not done enough to cover how much the Red Devils have struggled under his leadership.

There have been rumors that he will get the sack, irrespective of the FA Cup final result. He went on to win the Cup at Wembley, but these rumors have not subsided, and the manager gave a defiant response to his potential sack (via BBC):

"Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

The manager will be hoping to get another chance to continue what he has already started with Manchester United.