“I suggest he consider retirement” - Al-Nassr legend accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of caring only about himself in furious rant about character

Al Nassr legend Fahad Al-Bishi has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for caring about his personal record than the club. He believes that the Portuguese superstar has cost the Saudi Pro League side in several matches and should consider retirement.

Speaking to Koora via VN Express, Al Bishi stated that Ronaldo should protect his legacy by calling it time on his career. He added that the Al Nassr star is unable to match the requirements on the pitch physically and said:

"After scoring a late penalty in the match against Al Khaleej, Ronaldo clasped his hands and apologized to fans, then celebrated with teammates. But those gestures do not reflect his true character. Before the goal, he showed no such behavior. This suggests Ronaldo only cares about his statistics, not Al Nassr."

"Ronaldo has broken many records, but he's also cost the team points with missed chances. I admire Ronaldo, but I suggest he consider retirement and focus on protecting the legacy he's built. Physically, he can no longer meet the demands he expects of himself."

Al-Bishi called out Ronaldo for his behaviour towards the Al Nassr teammates as well, and said:

"I can’t accept that Ronaldo appeared frustrated with his teammates. He should have done better with his chances. Age comes with limitations."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He has not managed to get his hands on a major trophy and has only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Al Nassr and play at FIFA Club World Cup?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has added fuel to rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Al Nassr this summer. He claimed on a YouTube stream with iShowSpeed that the Portuguese superstar is in talks with clubs playing at the FIFA Club World Cup and could make the move before next month. He said via BBC:

"And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows."

Earlier this month, former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva urged Rio Ferdinand to push Ronaldo to join Botafogo for the Club World Cup. He posted the screen recording of his WhatsApp conversation with the former English defender, in which he said:

"Rio, where are you? Tell Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Botafogo, my friend. Tell him to play in the Club World Cup for Botafogo, please. Send him this message."

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly locked in contract talks with Al Nassr and has not penned a new deal. He will be a free agent this summer if a deal is not signed in the next few weeks.

