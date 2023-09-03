"I am not sure" - Erik ten Hag provides update on two Manchester United stars after they were substituted in Arsenal loss

Erik ten Hag provided an update on Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof after they were substituted in Manchester United's 3-1 loss against Arsenal on Sunday (3 September).

Raphael Varane was sidelined with an injury and Erik ten Hag went ahead of the centre-back pairing of Martinez and Lindelof against the Gunners. But both of them had to be prematurely substituted at the Emirates.

The Argentina international went down in the 66th minute of the game with what looked like a concerning injury. He was taken off in place of former Red Devils captain Harry Maguire with the score still at 1-1.

Lindelof was also withdrawn in the 84th minute with what seemed like a fitness concern. 35-year-old Jonny Evans took his place in defense as Manchester United went on to concede twice in stoppage time to lose the game 3-1.

According to @UtdXclusive on X, Martinez wasn't wearing a protective boot or carrying crutches while leaving the Emirates. Journalist Gaston Edul also expects the former Ajax defender to play for Argentina later this month.

After the game, Ten Hag gave an update on the two centre-backs and said (h/t @lauriewhitwell on X):

"Victor [Lindelof] was ill, so he had to come off. Licha [Lisandro Martinez] had a problem on his foot, but I am not sure if it's an injury. We have to wait, to see, to make the diagnosis."

It doesn't seem like Lindelof and Martinez will be sidelined for a long time. They could be in the matchday squad for their next league game against Brighton & Hove Albion on 16 September.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United needed more luck against Arsenal

Erik ten Hag said 'everything went against' Manchester United in their 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 27th minute through Marcus Rashford but conceded a goal to Martin Odegaard a minute later. One of the most crucial moments of the game came in the 87th minute when Gabriel Magalhaes brought down Rasmus Hojlund inside the box to stop a goal-scoring chance.

The referee waved play on and the Red Devils weren't awarded a penalty. A few moments later, Casemiro set Alejandro Garnacho clean through on goal and the Argentine made no mistake with his finish.

But Garnacho's strike was ruled out for offside by the finest of margins. After the game, Ten Hag said, via Sky Sports:

"I thought we played a very good game but everything went against us - then you don't win the game. We needed a little bit more luck to win the game."

Arsenal kept 55% of the ball and had more shots on target (5) than the visitors (2).