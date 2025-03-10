"I am sure he would help" – Wayne Rooney suggests Arsenal must hijack Manchester United transfer move for 27-year-old star

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Arsenal to snap up Red Devils transfer target and Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

Mateta, 27, has lately emerged as a subject of interest from Manchester United owing to his fine performances for the Eagles. He helped his club finish 10th in the Premier League last season and has been a key reason behind their recent run of form.

After the Gunners' 1-1 league draw at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 9), Rooney asserted that the north London outfit should launch a move for Mateta. He told BBC Sport (h/t Metro):

"Jean-Philippe Mateta is a big, strong lad who scores a lot of goals. From watching Arsenal over the past few games in the Premier League, they have put a lot of balls into the box without having anyone to get on the end of them. I am sure he would help from that point of view."

Mateta, who is reportedly valued at £40 million, struggled to shine in his first two campaigns at Crystal Palace. However, he has emerged as one of the best strikers in the Premier League since Oliver Glasner's arrival at the club in February 2024.

Under Glasner, the former FSV Mainz star has started 44 of his 46 overall appearances for the Eagles. He has scored 28 goals and registered four assists in 3,599 minutes of action.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is frustrated after recent league draw at Manchester United

Earlier this weekend, Arsenal registered a 1-1 league draw at Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes scored the opener in the first half while Declan Rice restored parity in the 74th minute of the contest.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said after the match (h/t Tribal Football):

"It's frustrating not to win the game with everything we did, especially in the first half, the first 43-44 minutes, how we dominated every aspect of the game, full control. We lacked a little bit in the final 15-20 metres, to have more shots, more purpose, more direction, the last pass, the last action, but the game was clearly for us and in the direction that we wanted."

Arteta, whose side are winless in their last three league games, added:

"Unfortunately, one long ball and we didn't manage that ball well, we give it away, created a foul in a really dangerous area where you have to rely on them not to take advantage of the individual quality and that's a really bad bet against Manchester United."

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League table with 55 points from 28 games, while Manchester United are 14th with 34 points from 28 matches.

