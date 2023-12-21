"I am not sure I am allowed to talk" - Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Manchester United after Liverpool's Carabao Cup win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a dig at Manchester United following their goalless draw in the Premier League at the weekend (December 17). The Reds tactician subtly criticized Erik ten Hag's side for utilizing a defensive approach during their face-off at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool's clash with Manchester United headlined the last weekend as Premier League fans eagerly looked forward to the massive encounter. Unfortunately, the match failed to produce the expected spark with both sides firing blanks all through.

The Reds were considered the favorites after winning each of their previous three matches prior to the game. However, despite dominating possession and recording more offensive action, they couldn't break down the opposition defense.

Speaking after his side's 5-1 victory over West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp reflected on the weekend's result. The German couldn't hide his frustration with the Red Devils' ultra-defensive approach and aimed a subtle dig at them.

"Things clicked tonight when they didn’t on Sunday," he was quoted as saying by Metro. "I am not sure I am allowed to talk about what Man Utd did but they defended deeply."

The 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the weekend meant that Liverpool conceded their position at the top of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's men now sit in the second spot with 38 points from 17 games.

They are one point behind leaders Arsenal who climbed to the top of the standings after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in their last game.

What's next for Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

Following their clash, Liverpool and Manchester United will be back in action in the Premier League this weekend. Both sides will be eager to get back to winning ways to make up for the disappointment of Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men will lock horns with Arsenal in a highly anticipated top-of-the-table table encounter at Anfield on Saturday (December 23). The Red Devils, meanwhile, will go head-to-head with West Ham United at the London Stadium on the same day.

The two sides will also be in action in the English top flight by next midweek. The Merseysiders are scheduled to face Burnley on Tuesday while Erik ten Hag's side will lock horns with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.