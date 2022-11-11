"I am not sure" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold criticism after World Cup selection

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold amid criticism after he was selected in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Alexander-Arnold has been the subject of major criticism this season due to his defensive lapses costing Liverpool dearly.

However, Klopp has defended the Englishman and has credited him for winning so many finals despite his young age. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

"I didn't speak to him [about the England call-up], but I know Trent now for long enough and he knows that apart from playing football, he has no influence [on the squad selection]. There's a lot of talk around these kinds of things."

He added:

"I heard Gary Neville said something on the big games, like he can't play in the knockout games. But Trent Alexander-Arnold is now 24 and won quite a few finals, important games where you have to defend. He's played finals - against Chelsea, for example, last year in a final that was incredibly intense - facing world-class players who are better than the players they will face at the World Cup, definitely."

Klopp has insisted that Alexander-Arnold is a very good defender and will be a key player for the Three Lions in the tournament. He said:

"And he was always there, defending well. I don't know why we have this discussion, but it's fine. I am not sure he was in doubt but with all the discussions - at least the discussions I followed - if everyone had been available it was likely you don't take four right-backs."

Klopp claimed that England manager Gareth Southgate will be happy to have Alexander-Arnold at the World Cup:

"I don't know exactly why we have this discussion but it's fine. When you have the choice between four or five - and [Kyle] Walker is kind of fit and Reece James obviously is not available - I think Gareth is very happy he has Trent as well."

He added:

"Trent took it, he is very calm. He plays the football he plays, tries to improve, tries to develop, but I think he would have been disappointed if he had not been there."

Luis Enrique snubs Liverpool midfielder for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain manager Luis Enrique has named his 26-man squad for the World Cup and has caused plenty of stir among football fans.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been shockingly overlooked by the Spain manager as he has named a youthful midfield.

Match of the Day @BBCMOTD



Sergio Ramos

Thiago



Luis Enrique will have made some difficult phone calls



#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup Spain have named their 26-man squad for the World CupSergio RamosThiagoLuis Enrique will have made some difficult phone calls Spain have named their 26-man squad for the World Cup 👥 📝❌ Sergio Ramos❌ ThiagoLuis Enrique will have made some difficult phone calls 📞#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/RzAbrFlHXl

Two-time European Championship and one-time World Cup winner Sergio Ramos has also missed out on a place in the Spanish side.

Thiago has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2020. He has played 82 matches for the Reds, contributing three goals and five assists.

Liverpool have a total of seven representatives in the World Cup. The players are Alisson, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez.

