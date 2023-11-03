"I am sure that he will be back on track" - Ten Hag backs struggling Manchester United star to regain lost form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident that embattled striker Marcus Rashford will soon rediscover his scoring boots.

Rashford, 26, is in the midst of one of his worst scoring slumps - netting just once in 14 games across competitions this season. That lone strike came in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League, where United are eighth in the standings after 10 games, 11 off leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Contrast those numbers with Rashford's 2022-23 season: 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. The marksman's struggles in front of goal have coincided with the side's scoring woes this season, especially in the league. With 11 goals, United have the fewest goals in the Premier League top 12.

However, Ten Hag has no doubts about Rashford's quality and reckons the Englishman is close to regaining his old touch. He told United's website ahead of the league trip to Fulham on Saturday (November 4):

"I am sure that he will be back on track. I see him in training performing so well so I think that before long, he will be back on track.

"He will make a lot of goals for us, and he will be so very important for us. Once we find our rhythm, once the team finds its rhythm, it is also easier for him.”

Rashford's strike partners have fared no better. While new signing Rasmus Hojlund has struck thrice, none of them have come in the league.

Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Marital have one goal apiece, while Antony and the suspended Jadon Sancho has no goal contributions.

What happened the last time Manchester United visited Fulham in the Premier League?

Manchester United have made an abysmal start to their 2023-24 campaign. Following back-to-back 3-0 home defeats across competitions, Ten Hag's side have lost eight of their 15 games this season, including five in the league.

However, United have happy memories from their last trip to Fulham in the Premier League last season. Christian Eriksen put the away side in front after 14 minutes before Daniel James restored parity at the hour mark.

Just when a draw loomed, Garnacho popped up with the winner in the third minute of added time to give Ten Hag's side all three points. United would go on to finish third in the league, 14 points behind champions Manchester City.