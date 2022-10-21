"I am sure he will come back from that" - Jurgen Klopp reveals he had 'quick' chat with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sack

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Reds legend Steven Gerrard to bounce back after being sacked as Aston Villa manager on Thursday, October 20.

Villa have decided to pull the plug on Gerrard after a poor start to the 2022-23 season. They sit 17th in the Premier League table after 11 games and are just three points above bottom-placed Nottingham Forest.

The Birmingham-based club's 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday was the straw that broke the camel's back. The club announced the Englishman's sacking immediately after the match.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Gerrard, who joined Villa following a successful stint with Rangers. He arrived at Villa Park with high expectations, but has failed to stay on the job for even a year.

Klopp has now offered Gerrard some words of support by claiming that he will bounce back from the disappointment. The Liverpool manager also revealed that he had a brief chat with the former midfielder after the news about his sacking broke. He told a press conference [via The ECHO]:

"I am sure he will come back from that. I've been seven years at Liverpool, we've not met a lot for different reasons, but we created a close relationship and I've always followed him. Had a quick exchange this morning, nothing too deep."

Paul Gorst @ptgorst Klopp on Gerrard: "I am sure he will come back from that. I've been 7 years at Liverpool, we've not met a lot for different reasons, but we created a close relationship and I've always followed him. Had a quick exchange this morning, nothing too deep." Klopp on Gerrard: "I am sure he will come back from that. I've been 7 years at Liverpool, we've not met a lot for different reasons, but we created a close relationship and I've always followed him. Had a quick exchange this morning, nothing too deep."

Klopp went on to point out that things do not always work out for 'great' managers at some clubs. The German also stressed the need for the former Liverpool captain to show the character to bounce back. He added:

"I can imagine it's disappointing for him because of the things he wanted to achieve at Aston Villa. We all get knocks and it's about how you respond. These things can happen. A lot of great managers out there had to leave clubs for different reasons. He will be back."

The Reds boss also advised the 42-year-old to take some time off before returning to management. He said:

"I hope Steven takes some time now as he's pretty much worked since he retired from playing."

Paul Gorst @ptgorst Klopp: "I hope Steven takes some time now as he's pretty much worked since he retired from playing." Klopp: "I hope Steven takes some time now as he's pretty much worked since he retired from playing."

How did Liverpool great Gerrard fare as Villa boss?

Gerrard took charge as the manager of Villa in November last year, putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal. He moved to Birmingham after helping Rangers put an end to Celtic's nine-year reign in the Scottish Premiership.

However, things did not go according to plan for the English tactician at Villa Park. The Villans won just 13 of their 40 matches during the Liverpool legend's time in charge of the club.

Poll : 0 votes