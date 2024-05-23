"I am sure he will get over this" - Manchester United boss Ten Hag reacts to Marcus Rashford's omission from England Euro squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to bounce back from his disappointment at being left out of England's Euro 24 squad. The English forward was not listed as Gareth Southgate released an initial 33-man squad, which will be cut down to 26 by June 7.

Rashford has endured a miserable 2023-24 campaign by his standards, scoring only eight goals across all competitions since the start of the season. The England international has struggled for both club and country this year, and the writing was on the wall as he received limited minutes in March's international friendlies.

Under-fire Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has continued to back the 26-year-old forward, who had the best season of his career in 2022-23. He scored 30 goals across all competitions.

Ten Hag has thrown his weight behind the Manchester United academy graduate, stating that he expects him to come out stronger from this setback. He made the comments as he faced the media ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“That is the career, ups and downs, so a down can also be fuel, that is what I see in training. He will be highly motivated, he is highly talented. He has already a big career. I am sure he will get over this and get even more goals,” Ten Hag said (via @centredevils on X)

Marcus Rashford has not featured regularly for England in almost three years due to a combination of poor form and fitness issues. He had to be content with a bit-part role in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and will miss his first major tournament since establishing himself in the Three Lions squad.

Marcus Rashford linked with Manchester United exit - Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been linked with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Telegraph has also linked the 26-year-old with a switch to Chelsea, who are keen on adding firepower this summer.

The Englishman has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain for a number of years. The Parisians could step up their pursuit this summer with Kylian Mbappe leaving the club.

Manchester United will demand a significant fee if they are to sell the England international this summer. Rashford has a lot of work to do from this point on, starting with the FA Cup final on Saturday.