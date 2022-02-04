"I am sure they will have a go" – Mark Lawrenson warns Liverpool about Cardiff City while making FA Cup prediction

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool will not have it all their way when they face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds will return to action in the FA Cup on Sunday after their winter break and will hope to progress and stay alive in four competitions.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to field a strong lineup, but we could see some of the fringe players in action too.

Lawrenson explained that even though Cardiff City have struggled in the Championship this season, they are likely to have a go at the Merseyside club.

"The Bluebirds are not having a great season in the Championship but have won their past two games so have a bit more breathing space over the bottom three.

"I am sure they will have a go at Liverpool, and I am also sure that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will start with some of his squad players. He will have enough on the bench to call upon if needed though."

Harvey Elliot in line to feature for Liverpool against Cardiff City in the FA Cup

Harvey Elliot started the season brightly for Liverpool but picked up an ankle injury against Leeds United last year.

The teenager is now back and is expected to play a part against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Fans of the Anfield outfit will also hope to see Luis Diaz in action soon. The Colombian international was signed from Porto towards the end of the January transfer window for an initial fee of £37.5 million.

Jurgen Klopp will continue to be without the duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The two will represent Senegal and Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

In terms of more positive injury news, Thiago Alcantara is back in training. The game against Cardiff will however come too soon for the Spaniard.

Liverpool will hope to find some rhythm quickly against Cardiff City as February is going to be a key month for them.

The Reds will face Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in mid-February. They also have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea towards the end of the month.

