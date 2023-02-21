"I wouldn't be surprised" – Brad Friedel backs Liverpool to finish in top 4 of Premier League this season

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed his former club to achieve a top-four spot in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

The Reds shortened the points gap between themselves and the fourth spot with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday (February 18).

After a horrendous start to the year, Jurgen Klopp's side are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand. The club have registered two straight victories in the Premier League of late, hoping to maintain momentum until the end of the term.

During an interview with the Sporting Post, Friedel was queried whether Liverpool are back in the Premier League top-four race. He replied:

"Throughout this season, I've never had Liverpool out of the top four race. It's been a very uncharacteristic season and they haven't been at their best, but I thought the World Cup would help them. It ended up not being helpful and they stumbled again when they returned."

Friedel, who made 31 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, added:

"However, back-to-back wins, one of the world's greatest coaches, one of the world's best squads. They've got a truly remarkable goalkeeper who has kept them in games when they haven't been at their best and when they get firing, they have an incredible attack."

Backing Klopp's side to finish inside the top four spots, Friedel continued:

"I don't think they've ever not been in the top four race and with those wins... it'll give them a great deal of confidence to kick on. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see them finish in the top four."

Brad Friedel labels Liverpool's upcoming PL encounter against Crystal Palace as 'pivotal'

When asked about Liverpool's Premier League tie at Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 25), Brad Friedel told the Sporting Post:

"That game is probably in my opinion the most pivotal of their season. If they can win three on the bounce, get nine points from nine and that will really put pressure on Tottenham in fourth. It'll send a message out. Patrick Vieira does a great job with Crystal Palace, it's a hard game for Liverpool. It's not an easy game to win."

Friedel, who also represented Tottenham Hotspur, further added:

"Their wins have been a derby win, a win against Newcastle who have had a great season and to back that up with Crystal Palace, that's three huge confidence boosters. Arguably that game can be more difficult than either of the previous two. I think they can win and if they do, we'll see a fantastic finish to the campaign."

Before the Crystal Palace clash, the Reds will host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 21.

