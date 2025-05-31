"I wouldn't be surprised" - Former Arsenal star backed to join Manchester United or Barcelona by ex-coach 

Former Aston Villa goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler believes ex-Arsenal star Emiliano Martinez could be a good signing for Manchester United. He stated that the Argentine has the confidence to be successful at Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Sun, Culter stated that Martinez will be up for the challenge to get Manchester United back to their best. He added that the goalkeeper has shown that he can step up when needed with performances for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup and Cop America, and said via GOAL:

"United can't offer him Champions League football but the sheer size of the club and the size of the challenge might appeal to Emi. Emi has the confidence required to play for a massive club like United and would feel he could affect the club in a really positive way. He would look at United and say: 'Right, I can make this place better. I can help this club get back to where it was.'"

"He's all about the challenge, he's all about the drive and the desire so I think United would suit him. He thrives on the biggest occasions and could play for any team in the world as he's shown by winning the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina. He would be a comfortable fit at United and would hit the ground running."

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Emiliano Martinez as a replacement for Andre Onana. The ex-Arsenal star has also been linked with Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs.

Key summer for ex-Arsenal star amid Manchester United links, claims former coach

Neil Cutler stated that it was a key summer for Emiliano Martinez as it would be the ideal time for him to leave Aston Villa. He believes that big clubs are interested in signing him this summer and the former Arsenal star could jump ship. He said via GOAL:

"This summer is pivotal for Emi in terms of his career. He’s been voted the best goalie in the world twice and there seems to be an opportunity for him this summer, with all of his options open. Big clubs are queuing up to speak to him and he either stays at a massive club like Villa or he goes to a truly world-class club. If he does move it would be to a much bigger club — one of the really big-hitters like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico... or even Manchester United."

Emiliano Martinez hinted at an exit from Aston Villa after the final game of the season at Villa Park.

