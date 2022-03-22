“I am surprised nobody has made an offer” – Kevin Phillips believes West Ham ‘missed a trick’ by not launching move for Liverpool man

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that West Ham United 'missed a trick' by not signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi in January.

The 26-year-old striker looks destined to leave Anfield in the summer in search of consistent first-team football. The Kop favorite has fallen further behind in the pecking order for manager Jurgen Klopp following the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January.

Football Insider revealed that the former Lille star has made up his mind about leaving Anfield in the summer. Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that Origi is 'more than tempted' by a contract offer from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Phillips was asked by Football Insider whether any Premier League club could regret not signing the Liverpool hitman. In response, the 48-year-old stated that West Ham would regret not signing the 26-year-old in January.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Divock Origi looks all but set to leave Liverpool this summer, but we're sure he's got one last big goal left in him.



When's it coming, Reds? Divock Origi looks all but set to leave Liverpool this summer, but we're sure he's got one last big goal left in him.When's it coming, Reds? https://t.co/x1tn5egyeX

The Englishman has admitted that he is surprised by the lack of interest in the Liverpool forward. He believes the Belgian is a perfect fit for West Ham, who clearly need a striker.

Phillips told Football Insider:

“I think West Ham have possibly missed a trick there. There must have been a reason for them not going for him in January though. They will have done their homework on him."

He added:

"I am surprised nobody has made an offer but there has to be a reason. In my eyes, he’d be well suited to West Ham, who clearly need another striker. Perhaps the player doesn’t want to go there. It is clear that he will move on this summer. He has been a good servant to the football club but the times has come.”

Divock Origi will forever remain a cult hero for Liverpool

Despite never managing to cement his place in Liverpool's starting XI over the years, Origi has given the fans plenty of reasons to remember him forever.

☬ 𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙃 ☬ 🥋 🥊 @sshynwa Anyone else think that a statue of Divok Origi should be erected outside Anfield in his honour!? 🤔 Anyone else think that a statue of Divok Origi should be erected outside Anfield in his honour!? 🤔 😁 😂 https://t.co/3Rua00gOsi

The Belgian has ensured his place in Reds folklore with his heroics whenever he has been called upon. Origi has scored many crucial goals for the Reds.

If not for his brace against Barcelona in the semi-final in 2019, the Reds might not have clinched their sixth Champions League. Origi also scored in the tournament's final win over Tottenham Hotspur that year.

He has made just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring five goals and assisting three.

Edited by Aditya Singh