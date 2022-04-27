"I am not surprised no one's taken a risk" - Paul Robinson explains why 27-year-old Liverpool star is still at Anfield

Divock Origi is in the final months of his contract with Liverpool, yet no club has reported a serious interest in the Belgian so far. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the player's lack of game time at Anfield could be the reason why he's not having suitors.

It goes without saying that Origi has played a bit-part role at Liverpool over the last couple of seasons, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. Robinson feels clubs are unwilling to take a risk with the striker, as they're not certain it he can deliver the goods week in and week out.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Origi could leave this summer for AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Origi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent. Jurgen Klopp: "We will miss Divock Origi - if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever".Origi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent. Jurgen Klopp: "We will miss Divock Origi - if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever". 🔴 #LFCOrigi will leave Liverpool in June - AC Milan are leading the race to sign him as free agent.

When asked why clubs like Leeds United and West Ham, who are in need of strikers, have not taken a chance on the 27-year-old, Robinson told Football Insider:

“You have to factor in how little he has played. You cannot sign him and be convinced that he could play week in, week out and stay injury free because he’s not done that before."

He added:

"It’s a much bigger ask for a player to play 20 games on the bounce than to score off the bench once every few weeks. He has spent the majority of his career at Liverpool on the bench."

Despite his limited involvement at Anfield, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appreciates the value of Origi. Robinson, though, says that is just a display of the tactician's great man-management skills. The former England goalkeeper added that Origi isn't a top-level player to start regularly at a top club.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Divock Origi has scored six goals against Everton in all competitions for Liverpool, which is twice as many goals as he's scored against any other side for the Reds. Inevitable. 6 - Divock Origi has scored six goals against Everton in all competitions for Liverpool, which is twice as many goals as he's scored against any other side for the Reds. Inevitable. https://t.co/swyFf6ckOO

He said:

“Jurgen Klopp is always very complimentary of him, but that’s just great man-management from Klopp. The top managers keep 23 players happy. Klopp makes everyone feel a part of the team."

Robinson added:

“I’m not surprised that no-one's taken a risk on Origi even though he has showed he is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League. He is not top level, for me."

Divock Origi's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

The striker will become a free agent this summer.

The Belgian has made 16 appearances for the Reds across competitions this term, starting only five. He has bagged six goals and three assists.

The striker made his impact felt once again last weekend. He came off the bench to score one and had a hand in another as manager Jurgen Klopp's men registered a 2-0 victory over Everton.

With his Liverpool contract expiring this summer, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for Origi.

Edited by Bhargav