"I suspect Spurs were in there for a long time" – Paul Robinson explains why he believes Eriksen turned down Tottenham return in favor of Manchester United move

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United on a three-year contract this summer after turning down the opportunity to return to White Hart Lane.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Dane chose the Red Devils because of the potential game time he'll get at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Tottenham were determined to re-sign Christian Eriksen this summer but were put off by the player's desired contract length and size.

That gave the edge to Manchester United, who wasted no chance in snapping the midfielder up.

Asked whether the Spurs should've improved their offer for the 30-year-old, Paul Robinson told Football Insider:

"Listen, we do not know the ins and outs of the Eriksen situation.

"I suspect Spurs were in there for a long time. I'm sure they really wanted him to come back. I think the player had a choice between a few clubs and he opted for Man United in the end."

Explaining why he thinks the Dane decided to join Manchester United, Robinson hinted that Eriksen chose the Red Devils because he knew he'd find it tough to break into the current Spurs side.

"He may have thought he'd get more game time there," the Englishman continued. "When you look at the Spurs squad and the way Conte plays, where does Eriksen fit in?

"Spurs have great options for their front three. With the quality they have got up there, Eriksen would not have been first choice regularly.

"At Man United, Eriksen can be part of a rebuild project. He will have much more of an opportunity to be a starter there," he added.

What can Manchester United get from Christian Eriksen?

The midfielder was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time at White Hart Lane

In the former Tottenham star, Manchester United have a world-class midfielder who is capable of dictating the fate of games with his brilliance from the center of the pitch.

They also have a player who can impress in multiple positions across midfield and attack, scoring goals and creating chances for his teammates.

Christian Eriksen is a proven player in the Premier League. The Dane already has a record of 52 goals and 71 assists to his name in 237 appearances in the English top flight.

It'll be interesting to see how he'll come out for the Red Devils next term.

