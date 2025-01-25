“I take back everything I said”, “Some of our fans needed to shut up” - Fans salute Arsenal star for his impact in 1-0 win vs Wolves

Several netizens have waxed lyrical about Riccardo Calafiori for his performance during Arsenal's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 25. The win at the Molineux Stadium took the Gunners to 47 points in the Premier League table, six behind toppers Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side were in a spot of bother when Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the 43rd minute for a rash tackle on Matt Doherty. Despite the setback, the visitors dominated the second half and Joao Gomes was sent off in the 70th minute. The north London side finally broke the deadlock courtesy of substitute Calafiori's immaculate finish.

The Italian left-back capitalized on a disappointing clearance by Nelson Semedo and rifled the half-volley into the corner of the net. Additionally, the Italian youngster had just one inaccurate pass in the game and orchestrated both attack and defense through the left wing.

Arsenal fans on X showered the 22-year-old with kind words, lauding him for his aggression and apologizing for their past criticisms. Some popular comments on X are as follows:

"I take back everything I said about Calafiori. He may not be as present as we want but he is a risk taker and a huge asset going forward. He is brave. Italian Aura," a fan wrote.

"Some of our fans needed to shut up about Calafiori. Acting like he’s some scrub. What a finish mate," commented another.

"Riccardo Calafiori. So good to have you back," another Gunners fan chimed in.

One user quipped that Calafiori plays like Ronaldo Nazario whenever the team gets a red card in a match.

"Riccardo Calafiori if every Arsenal game had a red card," wrote the fan on X and embedded a photo of the Brazilian maestro.

"Calafiori Arsenal’s best striker," declared another.

"One thing about Calafiori, he'll score when we need it," added a user.

Riccardo Calafiori joined the Gunners from Bologna last summer for a reported €45 million transfer fee. Since then, he has played 17 games for the Gunners, recording two goals and a solitary assist.

When Arsenal legend Ray Parlour predicted that Riccardio Calafiori would be "a star for the future"

Riccardo Calafiori - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour lavished praise on Riccardo Calafiori after the former Bologna left-back was signed by the Gunners. The former midfielder likened the Italian to a younger version of William Saliba.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said:

"I think he's a good acquisition. 22 years old, [and] he looks like he's really hungry to get better. He's gonna be under a good coach now, we've seen a lot of players improve under Mikel Arteta, so now he's just gotta get his head down."

"He's probably absolutely buzzing to be in the Arsenal team and part of the squad to go and try win the Premier League. I like his attitude, he's very confident from the quotes I've seen. Had an Arsenal shirt on when he was a young boy as well, I've seen. So it looks like he really wants to work hard and do well for the club."

The 51-year-old added:

"It's all about performances, of course. It's a good age to get him. An international at 22 years old, and he can only get better. Bologna obviously got good money for him, they're happy as well, but to me, that's a decent signing."

"Hopefully Arteta can improve him and he can be a star for the future - like [William] Saliba's done in an Arsenal shirt."

Before coming to the English club, Calafiori spent a year in Bologna. In 33 games, he scored two goals and gave out five assists across competitions.

