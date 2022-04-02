"I would take him all day long" - David Seaman says he would like to have Real Madrid outcast at Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman recently said that he would love to see Real Madrid star Gareth Bale at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Speaking on his Seaman Says podcast, the former England goalkeeper pointed out his qualities of Bale and how he could be a great fit for the Premier League next season.

Gareth Bale's long journey with Real Madrid is closing to an end. The Welsh star's contract with Los Blancos will expire by the end of the season.

Real Madrid signed Bale in 2013 from Tottenham after spending a record-breaking transfer fee at the time. It's been close to nine years since he arrived in the Spanish capital, and the 32-year-old has won four UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, two La Ligas, three Spanish Super Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Moreover, he has contributed 106 goals and 67 assists from 256 appearances for Los Blancos. These stats are extremely impressive and reveal the impact that the British player has had at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, in the last few seasons, Bale has completely fallen out with the club who were trying hard to sell him. His enormous salary package became a hindrance every time and the Welshman wasn't willing to take a pay cut.

Zinedine Zidane and current manager Carlo Ancelotti have considered him as a fringe player as they never trusted him to start for Los Blancos.

Bale also had his fair share of injuries which affected his time at Madrid. The former Tottenham man is expected to leave as a free agent in the summer as both parties haven't even discussed a possible contract extension.

Former Arsenal star David Seaman stated that he wants Arsenal to sign Bale this summer as he opened up about the qualities that the 32-year-old forward possesses.

“I was going to say Arsenal, but I just realized he played for Tottenham. I would take him, I would take him all day long. He’s a quality player, there’s no doubt about that. He’ll come back and hopefully, he’ll play in the Premier League. Quality like that is good to see, especially with his free-kicks. It’s not just his free-kicks, it’s his delivery as well, the corners and the free-kicks he crosses in. It’s like James Ward-Prowse.” (H/T TBR Football)

Despite Gareth Bale getting no game time at Real Madrid, the Welsh international still performs extremely well for his nation. The recent World Cup Qualifier against the Czech Republic was an example as he scored a phenomenal free kick to win the match for Wales.

Will Arsenal sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale?

Although David Seaman wants Arsenal to sign Gareth Bale, the Gunners would prefer to stay away from the Real Madrid star.

This is due to the transfer policy that the Londoners have built under the guidance of their manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard and the Arsenal board have been targeting players who have the potential to become world-beaters in the coming years.

The signings made by the Gunners this summer were a clear indication of their transfer policy and Gareth Bale doesn't come across as the right profile.

Fans would love to know where the 32-year-old will end up next season as a return to the Premier League looks to be on the cards.

Bale's priority will be very simple. He would be looking for regular game time in his new club so that he can stay fit for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

