“I would take the Golden Boot by bicycle to France" - Morata makes hilarious claim on swapping titles with Mbappe at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain forward Alvaro Morata has made a hilarious claim that he'd willingly give away the Golden Boot to Kylian Mbappe in exchange for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Mbappe is currently leading the goalscoring charts in Qatar with five strikes to his name, including two in France's recent 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16.

As for Morata, he's on three so far, having scored one each in all three of Spain's group matches. However, the forward is eyeing the ultimate prize instead of the best goalscorer trophy.

At a press conference ahead of La Roja's last-16 clash with Morocco, Morata was asked if he'd exchange the Golden Boot with Mbappe, a world champion, for the ultimate prize in football.

He responded hilariously saying (via AS):

"I would take the Golden Boot by bicycle to France in exchange for Spain being World Champion!"

Mbappe was an integral part of France's World Cup-winning squad four years ago in Russia, netting four goals along the way, including one in the finals.

Morata, however, hasn't had much luck with Spain yet, going out in the group stages and then in the round of 16 in his previous two appearances in the competition.

He's looking to get lucky in Qatar as Spain are aiming for their second ever FIFA World Cup title.

Spain face Morroco for a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Spain take on Morocco tomorrow to decide who goes into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Roja may seem like the favorites here but the Atlas Lions are no pushovers, having won Group E ahead of Croatia and Belgium.

They held Croatia to a 0-0 draw before defeating Belgium 2-0 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Also, those teams were the runners-up and the bronze medal winners of the previous FIFA World Cup.

Also, when the sides met four years ago in Russia, Spain needed an injury-time equalizer to peg Morocco back in a 2-2 draw and reach the knockouts.

Luis Enrique's team can expect another tough encounter tomorrow as Morocco bids to become the first African since Ghana in 2010 to reach the quarterfinals.

