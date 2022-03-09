“I would take Harry Maguire” – Robbie Savage claims he would choose Manchester United captain over Arsenal star

Robbie Savage has claimed that he would choose Manchester United captain Harry Maguire over Arsenal star Ben White, given their performances this season.

The former midfielder argued with Chris Sutton over who the better defender has been this season. Speaking to the BBC's 606, Sutton asked Savage:

"Seriously, who would have, Ben White or Harry Maguire? If you had to choose one."

Savage insisted that he'd choose the Manchester United captain over White. He said:

"Right now, I would have Harry Maguire still. Who would Gareth Southgate choose? Ben White’s not playing great. Is he playing great? I would take Harry Maguire over Ben White right now."

Visibly shocked by his answer, Sutton exclaimed:

"Oh, come on! Ben White is playing better than Harry Maguire!? Who is playing the best right now? We are talking about club form."

Robbie Savage: "I would have Harry Maguire over Ben White."

Arsenal bought Ben White from Brighton for £50 million at the beginning of the season. Despite having a slow start to life at the Emirates, the defender has now become a stalwart at the back for the Gunners and is a huge part of Mikel Arteta's side's top 4 push.

Maguire, on the other hand, has been criticized throughout the season for his performances. The Manchester United captain has been poor this season and has been made a scapegoat for the club's inconsistent form so far this campaign.

"He's been great" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Ben White

White in action for the Gunners

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been full of praise for Ben White and the way he has adapted to his play-style since making his move from Brighton last summer. The Spaniard told Arsenal official website:

"He's had a brilliant season. I think again what he's done, how quickly he's adapted, how quickly he's been able to handle the pressure with the number that he's wearing, with the price that we paid, with what we demand him to do. Straight away at his age, he's been great."

White has started 23 of 25 league games for Arsenal this season and has formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Brazilian defender Gabriel. The Gunners have the fifth-best defense in the Premier League, having only conceded 29 goals so far this campaign.









Certain fans were laughing at the start of the season when Arsenal paid £50m for Ben White…

