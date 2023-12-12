“I would take him at Manchester United, all day” - Owen Hargreaves feels ex-Liverpool star could be perfect at Old Trafford

Owen Hargreaves has given his take on former Liverpool attacker Dominic Solanke potentially fitting in at Manchester United, should the latter make the move someday.

The former United midfielder was a pundit for the game between the Red Devils and Bournemouth. The Cherries dominated United at Old Trafford, registering a 3-0 win with Solanke opening the scoring on the night.

Speaking about the 26-year-old forward's potential, Hargreaves said:

“I would take him at Manchester United, all day. At Chelsea, he was the prized academy player. He went to Liverpool with that brilliant front three. That generational front three. He was never going to break into that."

The English forward came through the academy at Chelsea but failed to cement a first-team spot. He joined Liverpool in 2017 after his contract expired at Stamford Bridge, although the Reds later paid £3 million tribunal fee for the player.

Two years later, the Reds sold him (aged 22 then) to Bournemouth for £19m, where he has now established himself as a first-team striker.

Speaking about how it was tough for him to break ahead of established players at Anfield and how this is the right age for another big move, Hargreaves explained:

“But I think he would have learnt and been mentored from Firmino, Mane and Salah. We saw it with Wilf (Zaha) when he went to Manchester United. He wasn’t ready. He was too young."

He added:

“I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it’s Man United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain.”

Solanke has registered 65 goals and 28 assists in 193 games for the Cherries.

Do Manchester United need more firepower upfront?

Manchester United began the season with good hopes of yet another strong season. Marcus Rashford, who bagged 41 goals and assists in 56 games last season has struggled in this campaign, registering six G/A in 20 games so far.

Jadon Sancho has been banned from the first-team setup due to his reported bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag. New signing Rasmus Hojlund has bagged five goals in the Champions League but the 20-year-old forward is yet to open his account in the Premier League after 13 games.

Anthony Martial continues to disappoint upfront, with only four goals and assists so far, while Antony continues to be wasteful from dangerous areas. Yougn Alejandro Garnacho is showing potential but needs more time to be consistent at the top level.

Given the situation, United need new faces upfront to add goals for them in the current season. They have registered only 18 goals in the Premier League after 16 games, ranking 15th on the scoring charts this season.