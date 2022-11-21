“I talk when I want to” – Cristiano Ronaldo admits he doesn’t ‘worry’ about what others think after questions raised over timing of controversial interview

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan became a talking point in the football world last week. He spoke about his take on the falling standards at Manchester United, his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag among other things.

It caused a stir in the media and the carryover has expectantly crept into the Portugal camp at the World Cup. His teammates are being hawk-eyed by the media and everyone is being asked about their take on Ronaldo.

Some have also questioned the timing of the interview, given that Portugal are in action this week at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now spoken out on his interview, saying (as posted by The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson on Twitter):

"Timing is always timing. From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don’t have to worry what other think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has received a lot of backlash, particularly from Manchester United fans, who have not taken kindly to the attacks on Ten Hag and club legend Wayne Rooney.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say in his interview with Piers Morgan?

Ronaldo, who joined United last summer from Juventus, ended up as the club's top goalscorer last season with 24 strikes. However, a summer of uncertainty tagged with his poor form in front of goal has seen him benched for the majority of the season.

The veteran forward has taken unkindly to Ten Hag's managerial maneuvers, accusing the Dutchman of lack of respect for him. This led to the 37-year-old forward saying he does not respect his current club manager.

The Portuguese captain also expressed his unhappiness at being criticized by his former Manchester United teammates. Cristiano Ronaldo labeled the likes of Wayne Rooney as 'rats', who were, according to him, maybe jealous.

Ronaldo also attacked the owners for their negligence in managing the falling standards at the club and converting the heritage football institution into a marketing brand.

