"I had to talk like a mad man" - Ex-Everton sporting director says Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti once got a Rolls Royce for beating Tottenham

Former Everton sporting director Marcel Brands has revealed that Carlo Ancelotti got a Rolls Royce after his side beat Tottenham Hotspur. He stated that he had to try to persuade the Italian manager a lot to stay at Goodison Park but he joined Real Madrid nonetheless.

Ancelotti joined Everton in December 2019 but resigned in 2021 and joined Real Madrid. He won the Champions League title, La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in his first season back with the Spanish side.

During his time in the blue half of Merseyside, he led the Toffees to a 12th-placed and 10th-placed Premier League finish.

The Merseysiders defeated Spurs twice during Ancelotti's reign. The first was a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2020. They then beat the north London side 5-4 in an epic nine-goal thriller in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February 2021.

As per Brands, the Italian received a Rolls Royce for the former win. He told De Telegraaf (via the Daily Star):

"I had to talk like a mad man to keep Ancelotti in the saddle, but in the end, he left for Real Madrid because he felt the support of the owners was not there. What are you talking about then? Ronald Koeman has noticed it too."

He added:

"You cannot say that Koeman, Silva and Ancelotti are the wrong trainers. It is just very difficult to get a grip on the club if success does not come immediately. And it sometimes goes the other way too. We played a great game under Carlo Ancelotti at Tottenham Hotspur, and then he just got a new Rolls Royce."

Brands was the sporting director of the club from 2018 to 2021, before re-joining PSV Eindhoven. Under him, Everton spent £300 million but were barely able to avoid relegation last season. He parted ways with the club in December 2021.

Tottenham sign Richarlison from Everton

Tottenham announced the signing of forward Richarlison from Everton on Saturday (July 2). The 25-year-old Brazilian joins the north London club for £60 million on a five-year deal.

Richarlison scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 Premier League matches to help the Toffees avoid relegation.

The Toffees' former Head of Recruitment and Development, Gretar Steinsson, has also joined Spurs as a Performance Director.

More transfer activity could take place between the two clubs this summer. 90min reports that Frank Lampard's side are interested in signing midfielder Harry Winks.

