“I talk to him a lot” – Karim Benzema explains how Real Madrid teammate who doesn’t ask him for advice can get better

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has discussed his relationship with teammate Vinicius Junior ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday, May 28 against Liverpool.

Benzema has enjoyed an incredible campaign for Los Blancos, in which he has scored 44 times in 45 appearances, including 15 strikes in Europe.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are hoping to cap off an incredible season by adding their 14th European crown to their La Liga championship. Ahead of the final in Paris, Benzema was asked about Vinicius, with the pair enjoying a fruitful partnership in front of goal for Real Madrid.

OptaJose @OptaJose has scored 27 goals in LaLiga this season, becoming the first French player to finish a campaign as top scorer in the competition's history. Monsieur. 27 - @realmadriden 's Karim Benzemahas scored 27 goals in LaLiga this season, becoming the first French player to finish a campaign as top scorer in the competition's history. Monsieur. 27 - @realmadriden's Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored 27 goals in LaLiga this season, becoming the first French player to finish a campaign as top scorer in the competition's history. Monsieur. https://t.co/wt5Qcbvuty

At the media day conference, Benzema told reporters (as quoted by Marca):

"Vinicius doesn't ask me for advice, I ask him to concentrate well. He's young but not on the pitch, he has more than 100 games. They talk about the best in the world and they don't include Vinicius, who scores goals, passes..."

"I talk to him a lot because I think he can be more decisive. He's easy to leave and can do more if he concentrates a little more, but he's going to get it."

The 21-year-old has become a key member of Ancelotti's front three on the left wing, scoring 21 times and providing 20 assists in his 51 appearances this term.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Vinicius Junior has scored more goals this season than in his last three combined Vinicius Junior has scored more goals this season than in his last three combined ⚽ https://t.co/aUrWkoT6TG

Vinicius Junior 'happy' with season ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League final with Liverpool

It has been somewhat of a breakthrough season for the South American forward, who is set to play in his first-ever European Cup final.

Los Blancos are appearing in their first final since 2018 when they beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv, thanks to goals from Benzema and a Gareth Bale brace.

Vinicius claims he is pleased with how his personal season has gone, claiming his confidence has grown thanks to his teammates. Speaking at the media event, once again quoted by Marca, the youngster told reporters:

"I'm happy with my season and I hope it's the first of many goals. The confidence I have in myself and that my teammates and the coach give me is very important to me. Now I have more experience."

The winger added:

"Rodrygo, Camavinga, Valverde, me... we are starting our story here but we already have many games. We are enjoying this week and a good season. I already know what I can do and what I can't. The Champions League is the biggest game."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have been involved in 100 goals combined this season 🤯 Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have been involved in 100 goals combined this season 🤯 https://t.co/J9IeTaTrir

