"I talk to him sometimes" - Barcelona sporting director Deco opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi 

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that he still talks with Lionel Messi. He reckons the Inter Miami star is happy again and enjoying his time on the pitch more than ever.

Messi was touted to re-join Barcelona this summer but opted to move to Inter Miami on a free transfer instead.

In an interview with SPORT, the Argentine said that he did not want Barca players taking wage cuts for him to arrive at the Camp Nou. He also did not want to wait for too long before deciding his next destination after seeing out his Paris Saint-Germain contract last season.

Deco has admitted that he remains connected with the forward and is happy for the Inter Miami star. He said at a press conference, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo:

"Messi is a person that I am fond of, and I talk to him sometimes. To talk about Leo is to remember him as the history of the club, I see him happy, I see him happy enjoying in Miami scoring more goals than ever."

Earlier this year, Deco heaped praise on Lionel Messi and said that Portugal did not win the FIFA World Cup because they did not have a player like the Argentine:

“Argentina won the World Cup because they have Messi. For us, Portugal had the best generation of good players, but we don't have Messi.”

Deco picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Deco is among the few players who have shared the dressing room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was quizzed at an interview to pick between the two players and was quick to back the Argentine over his compatriot Ronaldo. Deco was quoted by Planet Football as saying:

"The guy (Cristiano Ronaldo) is sick. I haven’t seen anyone in training sessions like that. I think it’s really difficult to be like that. They are completely different.

"Though Messi takes care of himself like a normal athlete, Ronaldo is unbelievable. It borders on sickness because he always wants to be the best at his job. He competes in everything.”

He added:

“There is no doubt that Messi is the best player in the world. He does incredible things and keeps on breaking records.

"I think Cristiano is nearly as good as him. They are both phenomenal footballers but in different ways. They are far and away the best footballers in the world.”

Lionel Messi is the frontrunner to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or this year after helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup last year. Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the final 30 list, which was released by France Football last week.