"I have to talk about this, I didn’t like it" - Hansi Flick unhappy with Barcelona's performance despite their 3-0 win over Mallorca

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was unhappy with his side's performance despite their comfortable 3-0 victory over Mallorca in LaLiga (August 16). The German tactician said that his players needed to have more 'control' over possession and keep up the intensity throughout the game.

The Catalan giants took an early 2-0 lead through Raphinha (7') and Ferran Torres (23'). Mallorca crumbled under the pressure, and were soon reduced to nine men after midfielder Manu Morlanes (33') and striker Vedat Muriqi (39') were shown straight red cards.

Despite holding the numerical advantage for over 55 minutes, Barca were not able to assert their dominance and run away with the game. They only added a third goal in the 94th minute, when boy wonder Lamine Yamal's characteristic curled effort found the top corner.

After the game, Flick was critical of Barcelona's approach after the two red cards, lamenting the drop in the work-rate of the players. He said (via Barca Buzz on X):

"I didn’t like the match. These are three important points, but I didn't like the match. After the 0-2 and the two red cards, the team played at 50%. I have to talk about this, I didn't like it. We have to control the ball and the game, but we also need to score. This is what I can say: we cannot play at 50 or 60% against nine players."

Up next, Barcelona will be seen in action against newly-promoted side Levante in their next LaLiga fixture on Saturday (August 23).

"He's special" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick makes claim about Lamine Yamal after 3-0 win vs Mallorca

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick heaped praise on teenage star Lamine Yamal after his wonderful strike sealed a 3-0 win against Mallorca.

In the dying embers of the game (90+4'), midfielder Gavi played the ball to the 18-year-old on the right wing. He cut inside and swiveled past two defenders before unleashing a marvellous curled strike into the top corner.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Flick commended Yamal and called him a 'special' talent. He also urged the Spaniard to continue to maintain his impressive level of play, saying (via ESPN):

"The important thing is that he plays at this high level. He's special and everyone is watching him. What I see is that he's very motivated. He's always ready to push forward. Everyone can see that he's exceptional."

Despite having turned 18 just last month, Yamal has already racked up 26 goals and 35 assists in 107 appearances for Barcelona. He has already drawn comparisons to club legends like Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, and was recently handed the number 10 shirt, which was previously worn by the two legendary forwards.

