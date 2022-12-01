"I was taught humanity, honour, patriotism and freedom" - Iran legend Ali Daei says he has received threats after skipping 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Iranian football legend Ali Daei has revealed that he has received multiple threats after announcing his decision to skip the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Protests have engulfed Iran since the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in Tehran on 16 September. She was allegedly taken into moral police custody for breaching Iran’s dress code for women on 13 September. Three days later, she died in custody under suspicious circumstances.

Daei, who has sided with the protestors, publicly announced his decision to skip the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to show support for the movement. His stance has seemingly angered a section of Iranian fans, with them resorting to sending him direct threats.

Taking to social media, Daei disclosed the treatment he has received from some fans over his FIFA World Cup snub.

“I have received numerous threats against myself and my family in recent months and days from some organisations, medias and unknown individuals,” he wrote.

“I was taught humanity, honour, patriotism and freedom.... What do you want to achieve with such threats?”

Daei holds the record for scoring the second-most international goals in men’s football, with him netting 109 times in 149 games during his career. Only Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has more international goals (118 goals in 193 games) than the former Iran international.

People in Iran wildly celebrated their country’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Iran took on USA in their final FIFA World Cup Group B fixture on Wednesday night (November 29). Chelsea star Christian Pulisic scored a heroic goal in the 38th minute to take his team to a slender 1-0 victory. The win allowed America to finish second in Group B, behind the toppers, England, and knock Iran out of the tournament.

Instead of mourning their country’s exit from the World Cup, many people in Iran took to the streets to celebrate USA’s victory. They waved America’s flag and burst crackers, wildly celebrating USA’s win.

Renowned Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad explained that Iran’s national football team represented the regime, which is why protestors were celebrating their elimination.

