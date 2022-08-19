"I cannot tell [you] anything" – Erik ten Hag remains coy on Casemiro joining Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has remained tight-lipped about his club's interest in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the ongoing transfer window.

Casemiro, who has three years left on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, has recently emerged as a top transfer target for the Red Devils. The midfielder popped up on the club's radar after they struggled to sign Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester United's clash against Liverpool on August 22, Ten Hag addressed his club's pursuit of the Brazilian. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I cannot tell [you] anything."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏻 #RealMadrid



Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid - already saying goodbye to all of them.Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid - already saying goodbye to all of them. ⚪️👋🏻 #RealMadridCasemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game.

According to Relevo, Manchester United are determined to sign Casemiro this summer, with an €80 million offer on the cards. The report adds that the player is considering the possibility as he is annoyed with some of Los Blancos' recent decisions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti recently provided an update about Casemiro's future. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision. Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid."

Known for his astute tackling and work rate, the midfielder has helped Real Madrid lift a whopping 18 trophies, including three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. Overall, he has registered 31 goals and 29 assists in 336 matches for the club.

Manchester United opened their 2022-23 Premier League season with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening matchday. The club failed to bounce back on their trip to London, falling to a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford on August 13.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Brentford beat Man United for the first time since 1938.



Brighton win at Old Trafford for the first time ever.



A record-breaking start to the season for the Red Devils 🙃 Brentford beat Man United for the first time since 1938.Brighton win at Old Trafford for the first time ever.A record-breaking start to the season for the Red Devils 🙃 https://t.co/JBgtBHSAj0

Rio Ferdinand makes interesting claim about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE (via Manchester Evening News), former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand claimed that Erik ten Hag would happily trade his first-team for better players if he could. He said:

"He's definitely coming in here and I guarantee he is sitting there amazed. 'Like what is this? This isn't what I expected to come back into.' I reckon Ten Hag is walking in thinking, 'I didn’t know it was this bad.' Is it irretrievable?"

He added:

"Does it need an absolute mass turnover where all you aren't good enough and we’ll get rid of all of you? You can’t do that. I think that’s the dream scenario. If Erik ten Hag could say: 'I'll get rid of all these players and start with another 11' - he would. I think he actually would."

