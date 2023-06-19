"I am telling them how good Manchester United is" - Luke Shaw admits he's urging 2 England teammates to join the Red Devils

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has stated that he is trying to convince compatriots Harry Kane and Declan Rice to join him at Old Trafford.

Shaw, Rice and Kane are all currently with the England camp in Manchester for their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The latter duo's futures have been a major talking point since the end of the 2022-23 club season and expected to be among the most followed storylines of the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with moves for both players and it remains to be seen if either pursuit will be successful. At the moment, though, Shaw seems to be doing his bit for the club while on international duty.

He recently said about Rice and Kane (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘I’d love them to join United, I am not going to lie. I am telling them how good Manchester United is because I know their qualities.’’

Shaw added:

‘‘They are both world-class players who would improve our team massively. They have been here the last couple of days and, hopefully, they like it and can get used to it!’’

The trio notably started England's most recent Euro 2024 qualifier, a 4-0 win against Malta at the Ta' Qali National Stadium on June 16.

Kane got on the scoresheet from the penalty spot in the first half to put the Three Lions up by three before being substituted in the 60th minute. Meanwhile, Rice dictated the tempo from midfield by completing 89% of his passes, while also winning nine of his 11 duels and making four tackles.

Lastly, Shaw, who was also take off on the hour mark, completed 85% of his passes, completed a dribble, won four duels and made two tackles.

All three are expected to start once again when England host North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday, June 19.

Manchester United face hurdles in their pursuits of both Harry Kane and Declan Rice

Manchester United were viewed by many as the likeliest destination for Harry Kane this summer should he leave Tottenham Hotspur. However, they have hit a snag in their pursuit of the England captain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this month that the Red Devils feels Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has no intention to sell Kane to them. Romano added that United don't want to enter a saga and will focus on other targets to fill their requirement for a goalscorer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal seem to be in pole position to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer. The Gunners, as per Romano, have already had an offer rejected by the Hammers and are rumored to be preparing an improved bid for the Englishman.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have predominantly been linked with Chelsea's Mason Mount, Atalanta BC's Rasmus Hojlund and Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

