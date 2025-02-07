“I text him today” - Alan Shearer shares message he sent to ‘amazing’ Dan Burn after Newcastle knocked Arsenal out of Carabao Cup

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Newcastle United defender Dan Burn after his side's Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on Wednesday (February 5). The pundit revealed that he sent a message to Burn after the game.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the semifinals at the hands of the Magpies. Eddie Howe's side secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg at the Emirates last month, thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The north Londoners traveled to Tyneside this week in the hope of producing a comeback victory at St. James' Park. However, Arsenal suffered a similar fate as Newcastle beat them 2-0 once again.

Trending

Jacob Murphy found the back of the net in the first half (19') before Anthony Gordon doubled their lead in the second period (52') to book a spot in the final.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast after the game, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer stated:

"Big Dan Burn! I text him today and said, 'God, you have been amazing the last few weeks'."

Shearer then hailed his former side's performances over two legs and the way they kept the Gunners at bay. He added:

"There were so many impressive performances from the players and particularly from the manager. I thought he got his tactics absolutelty spot on. Arsenal couldn't live with the intensity and the agression and the energy that Newcastle had."

Newcastle United will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon appears to aim dig at Arsenal after Carabao Cup win

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon seems to have aimed a subtle jibe at Arsenal after beating them in the Carabao Cup this week.

The comment in question relates to Erling Haaland's heated conversation with Mikel Arteta in the Gunners' Premier League clash against Manchester City back in September.

In the aftermath of a tense 2-2 draw that saw Leandro Trossard get sent off, the Norwegian forward was caught on camera yelling at Arteta:

"Stay humble eh."

It was a moment that sparked controversy and exacerbated the rivalry between fans on either side. Speaking in an interview after Newcastle's win over the Gunners, Gordon said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"It’s important to stay humble now."

Expand Tweet

The Gunners have the Premier League and the Champions League left to focus on after their Carabao Cup elimination. Arsenal are six points behind league leaders Liverpool in second.

Meanwhile, Arteta's side have secured direct qualification to the knockout stages in Europe after finishing third in the league phase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback