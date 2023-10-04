"I was texting him almost every day" - Real Madrid superstar reveals part he played in Jude Bellingham transfer

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has revealed the part he played in convincing Jude Bellingham to move to Spain during the summer transfer window.

The Englishman left Borrusia Dortmund to join Los Blancos in June on a six-year contract for a fee rising up to €103 million.

Vinicius and Bellingham both scored as Real came from behind to secure a thrilling 3-2 win away at Napoli last night. Following the game, the Brazilian revealed his part in tempting the Englishman to move. He said:

"I wanted Jude at Real Madrid! I sent many messages to Bellingham last year.

"I was texting him almost every day and I was telling him, 'Come to Madrid!'"

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running for Real Madrid this season and has already won over one of the toughest fanbases in world football. He has bagged an impressive eight goals and provided three assists in just nine appearances across competitions.

In doing so, Bellingham has been the player of the match in six of those nine games, showing how good he has been for Los Blancos.

Having lost Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad, Carlo Ancelotti's team were in dire need of a player with poacher instincts and someone with a physical presence going forward. The 20-year-old Englishman has added just that as Real sit comfortably in first place in both La Liga as well as their Champions League group thanks to his goal contributions.

Bellingham has bagged six goals in his first seven league games for his new club, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's feat back in 2009. He can extend his scoring run when Los Blancos host Osasuna on Saturday, October 7.

Jude Bellingham delivers hilarious response during CBS Sports interview

Following Real Madrid's crucial 3-2 win at Napoli, Jude Bellingham was interviewed by CBS Sports Golazo and was bestowed with heavy praise.

The interviewer compared his defending abilities to Jamie Carragher and his attacking prowess with the great Thierry Henry. However, Bellingham had a witty response to that.

Interviewer: "Finally, when you defend - you had a lot of defending to do - you look like Jamie Carragher. When you attack sometimes you look like Thierry Henry."

Bellingham: "Not Micah (Richards), no?"

Interviewer: (laughs) "In the set-pieces you were like Micah!"

Bellingham: "I'll take that! It's a good combination of three players and hopefully Micah's happy with that."

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid will make a short trip to Portugal to face SC Braga in their next Champions League game on October 25.