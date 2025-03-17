“I do things my own way” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes responds to ‘not nice’ criticism from Roy Keane

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has responded to recent criticism from club icon Roy Keane. The fiery Irishman has been very vocal in his condemnation of the Portuguese's leadership qualities in recent times.

The Red Devils have struggled for form this season, first under Erik ten Hag and now under Ruben Amorim. However, Fernandes has once again been indispensable for Manchester United.

The Portuguese scored a hattrick last week against Real Sociedad to help the Red Devils progress to the Europa League Round of 16. On Sunday (March 16), Fernandes helped his team pick up a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

Speaking after the game to Sky Sports, the 30-year-old stated that he has huge respect for Roy Keane but prefers to do things his way.

“I have a huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he was one of the best captains in the club and an amazing player for the club. He won basically everything for this club. It’s the way he thinks. It’s the idea he has about me as a player, as a captain. I have to respect that," said Fernandes.

He continued:

“I do things in my own way to try to be the best, not just captain, but person and teammate I can. I do it every day. I try to be an example in everything I do, on the training sessions, on the pitch, in everything I do. I accept that there’s a lot of margin for improvement in my game, in my leadership, in everything I do, even in my own life.”

Bruno Fernandes has registered 16 goals and 15 assists from 44 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Was Bruno Fernandes close to leaving Manchester United last year?

Ruben Amorim

Bruno Fernandes had a massive offer to leave Manchester United last summer and in 2023, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese has been outstanding for the Red Devils since arriving at the club from Sporting in January 2020.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Romano said:

“Bruno has always been super committed, super serious. The real proposal he had on the table… big proposal was from Saudi. There was crazy money on the table for Bruno Fernandes in summer 2023, two years ago, and also in summer 2024 they wanted Bruno again."

He continued:

“He loves the club. He loves the feeling he has with all the people of the club. He wants to win at Manchester United.”

Bruno Fernandes has registered 95 goals and 81 assists in 277 games for Manchester United so far. His current contract with the Old Trafford unit expires in 2027.

