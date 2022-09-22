“I think he should actually engage his brain before he opens his mouth” – Paul Parker slams Manchester United star who has ‘too high opinion of himself’ after comments on transfer activity

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has criticized Bruno Fernandes for his attitude, claiming that the Portuguese should 'engage his brain' before thinking.

Fernandes made an incredible start to life at Old Trafford following his move from Sporting Lisbon in January of 2020. However, the midfielder's form declined at the start of last season as he netted just ten times in 46 appearances. Fernandes has also scored just once in eight games so far this term.

AB @AbsoluteBruno Never forget that Bruno Fernandes was playing at the same level as Lionel Messi when he won his ballon d’or Never forget that Bruno Fernandes was playing at the same level as Lionel Messi when he won his ballon d’or https://t.co/oVpaVm1Kai

The playmaker recently told Record that he was disappointed that Portugal teammate Matheus Nunes moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers instead of Manchester United.

However, Parker feels that Fernandes' comments are out of line and that the midfielder should concentrate on his own form. The pundit told BeMyBet:

“It seems like he has a too high opinion of himself and I think he should actually engage his brain before he opens his mouth. I really don’t understand why Fernandes has this need to come out and speak all of a sudden when he really has not performed for a long time."

“I would never have said that when I was playing for Manchester United. If I was asked this under Ferguson I would turn away without answering, because the manager would never have accepted that. It is really up to the club who they want to sign, so the players should not be talking of things like this.”

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 @nikefootball I love this kit, looks good. But whatever is the shirt I am always so proud to play for my country. I love this kit, looks good. But whatever is the shirt I am always so proud to play for my country. 🇵🇹💪🏻 @nikefootball https://t.co/UyX660n7uQ

Former Manchester United defender dismisses Bruno Fernandes' excuse for the club's poor recent record

Erik ten Hag is the third manager Fernandes has played under at Old Trafford following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Fernandes told The Athletic that he believes the Red Devils have struggled in recent times due to different styles of management and a lack of consistency.

Parker doubled down on his criticism of the attacking midfielder, as he rubbished those claims by stating:

“I don’t think that’s any excuse. There’s been a lot of money spent on individuals to play for that club and they haven’t signed there, to be told what to do all the time. A lot was expected of them, and they haven’t followed through. Nowhere near."

“It is quite obvious that Bruno Fernandes is saying that to detox himself more than anything. Coming out and saying there have been a lot of managers because you and your teammates haven’t been delivering is embarrassing.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“He has brought discipline, which is something we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page”, tells Bruno Fernandes to @TheAthleticUK : "Ten Hag has an idea. He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that”.“He has brought discipline, which is something we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page”, tells @AdamCrafton_ Bruno Fernandes to @TheAthleticUK: "Ten Hag has an idea. He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that”. 🔴 #MUFC“He has brought discipline, which is something we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page”, tells @AdamCrafton_. https://t.co/8AydGb1Gcw

