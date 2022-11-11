"I think he should actually speak" - Cristiano Ronaldo criticized for not fulfiling his role as Manchester United captain by Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville had a message for Cristiano Ronaldo and criticized the Portuguese for not fulfilling his role as one of the club's captains.

Ronaldo captained the Red Devils during their last game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on November 6. However, Neville believes that the former Real Madrid man should come out and speak instead of posting messages on social media.

The former full-back told the The Overlap (via GOAL):

“I think he should actually speak, no one’s heard him speak for six months, we don’t hear from him. I think the reason why I said previously that Manchester United would be better without him and that he would be better without Manchester United was I expect so much of him because I played with him for six years. You take ownership of what happened. You don’t leave it to other people to answer your stuff for you.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not new to donning the captain's armband. He is the skipper of the Portuguese national team and has also occasionally captained his former clubs Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been in his best form this season. In 16 games across competitions, he has scored three goals and provided two assists so far.

Erik ten Hag reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo isn't playing against Aston Villa in EFL Cup clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the United team to face Aston Villa on November 10 in the EFL Cup. Manager Erik ten Hag revealed that Ronaldo is ill.

He told MUTV (via United in focus):

“Jadon [Sancho] ill, Cristiano ill, Antony injured.”

The cup clash against Aston Villa is United's penultimate game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Erik ten Hag revealed how he plans to train the team during this period, saying (via United's official website):

“For the ones that stay behind – and there are not a lot – it gives us the opportunity, first of all, to reflect on the last period and to make new plans, not only on how we are going in the right direction but how we can improve.”

He further added:

“We have a proper programme for them and they have a short time for relaxation, because after we return, around Christmas, we will go through to the end of May.”

During the World Cup break, United have two friendly fixtures lined up. They will play La Liga sides Cadiz and Real Betis on December 7 and 10, respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo, who is heading to his fifth World Cup with Portugal, will not be a part of those games.

