"I don't think anyone should try to convince a player to stay" - Ralf Rangnick provides update on Paul Pogba's Manchester United future amid contract extension talks

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has stated that if Paul Pogba does not want to play for the club, he will not stop him from leaving next summer.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and talks of an extension have hit a wall. The Frenchman will likely leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 and will be eligible for talks with clubs abroad in January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay. But on the other hand, let's wait and see” Rangnick on Pogba: “I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping but, of course, players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Man Utd”. 🔴 #MUFC “I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay. But on the other hand, let's wait and see” Rangnick on Pogba: “I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping but, of course, players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Man Utd”. 🔴 #MUFC“I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay. But on the other hand, let's wait and see” https://t.co/GeBwhD1KfE

Rangnick hinted that it does not make sense to convince Pogba to stay at Manchester United if he does not want to play for a club of its size.

“Players have to want to play and stay at a big club like Manchester United,” said Rangnick.

“If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

“I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay,” he added.

Paul Pogba’s mixed spell at Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he will not stop Paul Pogba from leaving the club if he wants to

Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a club-record fee of £89 million but has not fully realized his potential. While there have been games where he has shone, the consistency has been missing.

The Red Devils’ midfield has a few weaknesses, and the 28-year-old hasn’t had too many seasons with a world-class defensive midfield beside him to showcase his best abilities.

Although Rangnick is a proactive coach who can bring the best out of Pogba, there have been no talks regarding a contract extension, which means he could leave.

ManUtd07 @MUtd07 short pass 🤌

long pass 🤌

Paul Pogba

Category: Passing 🤫 short pass 🤌long pass 🤌Paul Pogba Category: Passing 🤫 https://t.co/eNhWZeeDq5

Perhaps the France international feels it's best to move elsewhere for the final stage of his career after failing to win major trophies at Manchester United.

Pogba started the 2021-22 season brightly but has been unfortunate to pick up an injury while on national team duty.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United will likely seek a replacement for him and will hope to sign someone who can replicate his quality moments and show some consistency.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh